Packers salute servicemen during flag football game

The Green Bay Packers hosted a flag football tournament Saturday as part of their “Salute to Service” efforts.

The 3rd annual tournament included six teams from each branch of the military who played at the football field in Titletown.

The winning team’s morale fund received a $2,500 donation, the runner-up received a $1,000 donation and third through sixth place teams received a $500 donation from the Packers.

Organizers say the event aims to show appreciation for our troops.

“Simple freedoms that we enjoy like watching football on Sundays, we aren’t able to do that without these men and women for their service, what they do and those that have come before them,” says Ryan Fencl Packers football outreach specialist.

Before the tournament, members from the Redbird vocal music group of De Pere High School sang the National Anthem and American Legion Post 11 presented the colors.