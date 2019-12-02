Packers searching for shovelers ahead of Redskins game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers are looking for shovelers to help clear the significant snowfall at Lambeau Field ahead of Sunday’s home game.

The Packers are inviting spirited, hearty shovelers – as many as 600 – to assist with the process on Wednesday morning, Dec. 4.

Those interested are asked to report to the Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing through the day as needed.

The team says shovelers need to be at least 18 years old and will receive $12 per hour, with payment to be made immediately upon completion of their work. The Packers will provide shovels to all who come to help.