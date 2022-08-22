GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the NFL’s regular season just a few weeks away, the Green Bay Packers are still speaking additional part-time and seasonal employees to join the team.

According to a release, the Packers will be hosting a walk-in job fair on Tuesday, August 23, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. A wide variety of positions are still available such as gameday roles in guest services and security, all the way to part-time jobs at the Packers Pro Shop.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair and will be held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field. Those interested in attending can park in Lambeau Field Lot 3 on the east side of the stadium.

Organizers say applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services and security positions. Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, the ability to stay focused on job responsibilities, and the ability to stand throughout the entire shift.

Those seeking gameday roles must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games, and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

For more information about jobs with the Green Bay Packers, you can visit the team’s website here.