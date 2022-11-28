GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have chosen a tree to be harvested for the 2022 Festival of Lights celebration at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

The tree harvest was on Monday morning when Paula and Al VanderGrinten of Green Bay donated their 45-foot blue spruce tree to display at Lambeau Field this holiday season.

The VanderGrintens donated the tree in memory of their son, Garrett, who was a lifelong Packer fan. Garret passed away from colon cancer in 2019.

The 45-foot tree was planted in the spring of 2000 after the couple received the tree from friends as a gift. It started out at three feet tall and has been growing outside their home ever since.

The tree was transported to Lambeau Field, where it was placed on Harlan Plaza for the Festival of Lights event. Decorations will begin throughout the week.