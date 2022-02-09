(WFRV) – Three competitors for the United States Biathlon Team competing at the Olympics received custom jerseys from the Green Bay Packers.

The US Biathlon posted on Twitter that the Green Bay Packers sent personalized jerseys to the three Wisconsin-rooted Olympians. There was also a video posted where all three athletes are in their jerseys and run a ‘play’ with a football.

The three athletes that got personalized jerseys are:

Clare Egan

Paul Schommer

Deedra Irwin

Irwin recently had the highest-ever finish for an American at an Olympic biathlon event. She is from Pulaski while Schommer is from Kimberly.

The video and photo can be viewed here.