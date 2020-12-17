Packers set to host frontline workers for Saturday’s game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will be hosting approximately 250 frontline workers, including healthcare professionals and first responders, at Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Packers’ officials say the invited group will sit in socially distant pods in compliance with Lambeau Field’s COVID-19 protocols.

In addition, a release says many of the people who will be attending the game have been chosen as a way to thank them for continuing their essential work taking care of the community and keeping it safe during the pandemic.

“We are looking forward to welcoming this group of frontline workers and their families to the game on Saturday night. We are so thankful and appreciative of all they have done for our community during this challenging time. While we cannot invite large numbers of these special guests due to the pandemic, we want to express our community’s collective appreciation for all their great work,” says Mark Murphy, Packers President/CEO.

Due to the ongoing high infection rates, officials say the team continues its cautious approach by not introducing a wider audience of ticketed fans at this time.

Inviting this additional group of limited household pods follows protocols that have been successfully utilized for recent home games and allows the organization to recognize frontline workers and their families for their dedication and sacrifices.

Packers say the approach to future home playoff game(s) will be decided at a later date.

Employees and their immediate families will still be able to go to the games.