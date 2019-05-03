Packers shareholders meeting, training camp dates released

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Mark your calendars Packers fans, the dates have been set for the annual shareholders meeting, and training camp!

The shareholders meeting will be held on July 24th at 11 a.m. Lambeau Field, rain or shine. July 25th will be the first practice for training camp. The full training camp schedule will be announced as soon as dates are finalized.

Also on the 25th, the Packers Experience is returning. It includes free activities, live entertainment, and alumni Q&A sessions! It will run for three days through the 27th and will take place in the Lambeau Field parking lots.

For more information on the Shareholders Meeting, including materials you may need, click here.