GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field had a crowd the size of a small town on Monday, as more than 7,000 Packers’ shareholders filed into the seats for the annual shareholders meeting.

Packers executives presented everything from financial data to the new video boards to thoughts on current and former players.

“I think the crowd has responded well to Jordan Love,” Packers’ president and CEO Mark Murphy said. “I was also pleased how positively the shareholders responded when talking about Aaron Rodgers. That speaks highly about our fans.”

Murphy anticipates that he, or the Packers’ leadership in the future, will retire Rodgers’ jersey when the time is right, “likely a year after he retires.”

Murphy said that he expects to know how good new starter Jordan Love is at least halfway through the season, if not longer. He said that at the end of Rodgers’ first season as a starter, he knew that they had more than just an average quarterback.

“Even though we ended up with a losing record that year, we saw enough in Aaron to know that we had something special.”

Murphy is hoping for another strong season, building off last season’s mediocre record but strong financial performance.

“The national income, that is shared equally (across NFL teams), is growing at a faster rate than local (revenue). The biggest local revenue source is tickets,” he said. “We could probably increase tickets a lot more than we do, but we want to keep it right at the average, to keep it as affordable as possible.”