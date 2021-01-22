Packers staff getting Lambeau Field prepped ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship

Covid-19 protocols to be in place for those ticketed fans in attendance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Green & Gold Friday, giving Packers fans another reason to celebrate ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Until then, staff will be plenty busy to ensure they’re ready for game day. Sunday’s game will again be allowing ticketed fans inside Lambeau Field. About 6,500 tickets were made available to those season ticket holders who opted in at the beginning of the season.

Additional guests will include invited frontline healthcare workers and first responders, as well as league-mandated allotment of visiting team guests. Fans attending the game are reminded they must follow all Covid-19 protocols, including remaining within their socially distanced pod of seats unless using the restroom or purchasing food. Face coverings must be worn at all times and lack of adhering to the protocols could result in ejection from the game. Those who purchased tickets are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms prior to the game.

Gates and parking will be open two hours prior to kickoff at 12:05 but fans are reminded that tailgating in the Lambeau Field parking lots will not be permitted. The Lambeau Field Atrium, including the Packers Pro Shop and 1919 Kitchen & Tap, will be open to ticketed guests only beginning at 12:05. The Packers Hall of Fame and the Johnsonville Tailgate Village will not be open on Sunday.

Due to crowd size, attendees should expect a more limited menu of concession items than they would find at a typical game with fewer open concession stand locations.

There will also not be any external help to shovel out Lambeau. With the current forecast, Packers staff will be preparing the stadium’s seating areas and walkways with internal crews.