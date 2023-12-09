MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – You know you’re doing something right if they make you into a bobblehead.

One Packers superfan named Eugene Greening, who calls himself ‘Mean Gene the Dancing Machine’ on game day, got that honor.

You may recognize his outfit, or his cheering and dancing. You may have even seen him on a billboard along a Northeast Wisconsin highway. Nowadays, there’s a new way to recognize ‘Mean Gene’ because he now has his very own bobblehead.

“It looked so much like me,” said Eugene Greening. “I was just so excited about it.”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee unveiled a special edition ‘Mean Gene’ bobblehead. It’s a unique way to honor a man who has become synonymous with Packers die hard fandom over the years.

“I really can’t believe that this has happened, said Greening.

He said he became a Packers fan in 1960 after watching Jim Taylor in a playoff game. He said he put his name on the season ticket waiting list in 1965 and finally got them in 1990. He’s been going to games ever since.

He said he began calling himself ‘Mean Gene the Dancing Machine’ in 2003 when he was trying to stand out during a ‘Coca Cola Football Town USA Contest.’

Greening arrives at games about four hours early. He said he visits the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, Kroll’s West, and Titletown looking for his favorite bands. He loves to dance and spends pregames dancing all around Lambeau.

His outfit has also become a legendary aspect of his persona. He wears a cheesehead with a foam finger attached that has a bright orange ‘Da Bears Still Suck’ sticker. He has custom made yellow Packers rally towels, and usually wears green and yellow sweatpants and tennis shoes that are also green and yellow and say Packers on them.

His vehicle also has green and yellow stripes and ‘Mean Gene’ emblazoned on it.

He’s also been a fixture on the USA Today Sports network show ‘Clubhouse Live.’

“You can’t do that emotion and fun unless you truly feel it,” said Greening. “And you can’t be the fan that I am without truly feeling it either.”

Greening fills photo albums with his favorite memories from Lambeau. He showed us pictures from the times he’s met players and other celebrities and another time when he got to go on the field to present the game ball to the referee.

He said he also has a Packers man cave at his home that he’s always working on.

He said he wanted to thank his wife Dorothy for allowing him to have so much fun at the games over the years as ‘Mean Gene.’

He said his favorite part of game day is getting to see all the other Packers fans.

“That’s what really keeps me going, if I didn’t feel all of this love from other people I wouldn’t be doing this,” said Greening. “I think they see right away that I’m just a very open person, love people and love to talk with them.”

Mean Gene is now feeling the love from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. His legendary love for the Packers immortalized by a bobblehead.