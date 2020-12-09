Packers support Salvation Army, ringing bells and auctioning autographs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers players and employees have announced their support with the Salvation Army and plan to help them by volunteer bell ringing, creating meet-and-greets, and auctioning off autographs.

According to a release, Packers players will continue the tradition of supporting the Salvation Army during the holiday season but this year by providing autographed items for auction and participating in virtual meet-and-greet sessions awarded to the highest bidder.

Officials say donors can bid on autographed jerseys, footballs, and helmets, as well as Zoom meet-and-greet sessions from Kenny Clark, David Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones, and Davante Adams.

Bidding opens on Dec. 9 and runs until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, with the virtual meet-and-greet sessions taking place on Monday, Dec. 14.

The auction will also feature a Virtual Red Kettle for fans to make donations online, says employees.

Additionally, on Thursday, Dec. 10, as part of Green Bay Packers Give Back Day, the Packers say they will be matching all funds donated to the Virtual Red Kettle and at Red Kettles around Green Bay up to $15,000.

To encourage donations, Packers employees say they will ring bells at the Bay Park Square Mall at the Big Red Kettle and at various Festival Foods locations in Green Bay and De Pere.

The Packers say volunteers can sign up to ring at RegisterToRing.com. The virtual kettle option will also be available to help those who won’t be able to donate or volunteer in person.

In the end, officials say all proceeds from Red Kettle donations will benefit The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas campaign. All proceeds raised go toward aiding needy families, seniors, and the homeless in Green Bay.