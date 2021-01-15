GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Packers themed decorations to light up downtown Green Bay during playoff run

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green and gold lights and artwork will welcome those who walk downtown Green Bay.

“We are thrilled to offer Green Bay residents and visitors a safe, fun activity to cheer on the Green Bay Packers. Beautification projects like this improve our community’s first impression and offer a unique way to explore downtown and its many local businesses,” says Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc.

According to a release, the Downtown and Olde Main Street Districts will unveil green and gold lights across downtown Green Bay.

Complimenting the lights are street poles decorated with Packers banners, flags, and ornaments.

Local artist Kayla Kedzior is working on a window mural at the former Children’s Museum. The Packers-inspired piece should be completed this weekend. 

 Facing Main Street, there is a four-foot tall green and gold lit “GO PACK” sign.

The downtown bridge lights as well as the Schreiber Foods building will be lit green and gold as the playoffs continue and into Super Bowl Sunday.

The Walnut Street bridge will be blue and yellow this weekend to match the colors of the Packers’ opponent, the Los Angeles Rams.

