GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County residents can still register for the Green Bay Packer’s ticket drawing, which will be held in March.

According to the team, 2,500 tickets are available and select residents will have the opportunity to purchase four tickets to a game at Lambeau Field. In June, those who have made their payment are randomly assigned one of 10 games (preseason and regular season).

The Green Bay team says new residents or anyone who is not a part of the program yet can still sign up.

How to register

Brown County residents can register for the chance to win by submitting their name, address, phone number, and email through the link here.

Registration can also be done at the Packers ticket office, Lambeau Field Atrium guest services desk, or Packers Pro Shop by presenting a photo ID, as well as a second item to verify residencies such as a utility bill or bank statement.

Heads up, the name and address will be verified by the Packers ticket office before the drawing.

Team staff says you don’t have to re-submit your name each year if you’ve already signed up. Anyone on the list will remain on the list until their address changes or they ask to be removed.

Registrations are accepted year-round. However, current Season Ticket Holders and their spouses are not eligible for the program.

In addition, the tickets are only available as Mobile Tickets, which must be accessed on the ticket holders’ smartphones. Organizers say the ticket information is scanned at the gate for entry, allowing phones to serve as a replacement for paper tickets.