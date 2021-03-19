Packers to begin mailing bills to those selected for 2021 tickets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County residents who signed up to be potentially selected to purchase tickets for a 2021 Green Bay Packer home game should begin to see an invoice in the mail.

According to the Packers, invoices are being mailed out this week to the selected Brown County residents.

Invoices are due by April 16, 2021, according to officials and all invoices will reflect regular-season pricing at $118.

The tickets are not available for resale on secondary markets, but they can be transferred digitally to other fans, the Packers announced.

If the residents that are selected in the first drawing do not purchase all available tickets, a second drawing may be held, and a second round of invoices will be sent to additional selected residents.

The Brown County Ticket Drawing program provides 2,500 tickets for each home game and is made available for Brown County residents to purchase every season.

The program has been in place since 2003, allows eligible residents of Brown County to sign up for the opportunity to purchase up to four face-value tickets to a single Packers game each season.

There are multiple ways to sign up including:

Visiting the Packers ticket office

Visiting Lambeau Field Atrium guest services desk

Visiting Packers Pro Shop

Online

The drawing is held each March, and randomly selects residents for one home game, either preseason or regular season.

Current season ticket holders and their spouses are not eligible.