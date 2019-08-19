Packers to host final public practice before start of 2019 season

Last chance for fans to catch glimpse of team before start of new season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a sign that the start of the new football season is nearly here.

The Green Bay Packers will be hosting their final public practice this afternoon as they look to wrap-up the 2019 pre-season. We’re in the home stretch of the pre-season now as two pre-season games are down and only two remain.

Today marks the final day for those wanting to catch one last glimpse at the Pack before the start of the new season. What may feel like just yesterday, the Houston Texans were in town two weeks ago to kick-off the pre-season campaign. A pre-season that has seen the Packers go 1-and-1 against the Texans and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

Next up will be a trip to Winnipeg this Thursday where the Pack will face the Oakland Raiders, a team with a number of issues surrounding them at the moment. Then, it will be back home the following week as the Green and Gold host the AFC West Champions Kansas City Chiefs.

For those attending today’s final public practice, they might just want to stay until the very end- there’s a special, annual tradition involving the players.