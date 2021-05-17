Packers to host Football Outreach Camps starting May 18

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will host three Football Outreach Camps in spring.

The camps will be held in Green Bay, Hartford and Wrightstown and will give elementary students to chance to get active in part with the NFL’s Play 60 program.

Each camp will have around 300 student particpants and will take place on:

Tuesday, May 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Valley View Elementary in Green Bay

Thursday, May 20 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Erin Elementary in Hartford

Thursday, May 27 from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wrightstown Elementary in Wrightstown

Former Packers player Tony Fisher and Packers football outreach specialist Ryan Fencl will assist with the camps.

Participants will rotate through five drill stations which include:

Relay race

Kicking a ball

Throwing a pass

Leaping for a catch

Diving for a touchdown

The NFL’s Play 60 program is deisgned to help ‘tackle’ childhood obesity by getting kids active.