GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Packers to host Football Outreach Camps starting May 18

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Packers Youth Outreach Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will host three Football Outreach Camps in spring.

The camps will be held in Green Bay, Hartford and Wrightstown and will give elementary students to chance to get active in part with the NFL’s Play 60 program.

Each camp will have around 300 student particpants and will take place on:

  • Tuesday, May 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Valley View Elementary in Green Bay
  • Thursday, May 20 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Erin Elementary in Hartford
  • Thursday, May 27 from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wrightstown Elementary in Wrightstown

Former Packers player Tony Fisher and Packers football outreach specialist Ryan Fencl will assist with the camps.

Participants will rotate through five drill stations which include:

  • Relay race
  • Kicking a ball
  • Throwing a pass
  • Leaping for a catch
  • Diving for a touchdown

The NFL’s Play 60 program is deisgned to help ‘tackle’ childhood obesity by getting kids active.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North wins first Gold Ball at state soccer

UW-Oshosh claims WIAC softball tourney title, automatic NCAA bid

Marty Paulsen

Appleton North soccer wins first state title

On the Diamond: Ashwaubenon stays unbeaten, Kimberly sweeps baseball and softball

UW-Oshkosh advances to WIAC softball series