Packers to host ‘Project Play 60 Express’ Saturday, changes made due to COVID-19

LAMBEAU FIELD

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and the NFL are helping parents and their kids get out and get active even during a COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Project Play 60 Express’ will be held this year at Lambeau Field, but it will look a little different.

The free community event on Saturday the 13 will be partially outdoors and be socially distanced.

Families will go through an outdoor course, walk up several ramps to the upper concourse and will take part in six different physical activity stations.

Everyone must wear a mask, stay in their group they signed up, socially distance from other groups and arrive during their designated time.

You can sign up for a spot by visiting the Packers website.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and people are asked to enter at the Fleet Farm Gate and exit through the Kwik Trip Gate.

