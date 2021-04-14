Packers to host virtual draft party, fans invited to join

Lambeau Field is seen before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The night before the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft, Packer fans can attend the free online Packers Virtual Draft Party.

According to officials, the virtual event is on Wednesday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. The party is entirely virtual and fans can join the event on the Packers’ website, the Packers’ Twitter, Facebook or YouTube accounts.

Multiple Packer players and staff will appear throughout the event including:

President/CEO Mark Murphy

Wayne Larrivee

AJ Dillon

Jordan Love

Kamal Martin

Packers Perks members can also earn 2,000 Perks points by tuning into the event. Officials say, a promo code will appear during the program, which members can enter online to earn the points.

The first day of the NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 29.

More information for the event can be found online.