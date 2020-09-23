GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Packers to install screen around outdoor practice facility

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Every NFL team wants to keep their playbooks private.

That’s why the Green Bay Packers are looking to install a screen around their outdoor practice facilities.

The Village of Ashwaubenon recently approved the team’s plans to install the screen.

According to the Packers, the idea is that the screen will block people from trying to spy on practices from inside the Resch Expo Center across the street.

“The poles that hold up the screening will be 33 feet high, but it’s important to note the screens will only be up when the Packers are holding closed practices,” Aaron Schutte, Ashwaubenon’s Communtiy Development Director, tells WFRV Local 5.

Schutte adds the design is based around the viewing angle from the second floor of the Resch Expo Center.

