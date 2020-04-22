Packers to raise funds, awareness for The Salvation Army during NFL’s ‘Draft-a-Thon’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers say they will raise funds and awareness for The Salvation Army of Green Bay and Milwaukee as part of the NFL’s virtual “Draft-A-Thon,” a three-day virtual fundraiser to support those impacted by the coronavirus.

Packers fans from across the country are encouraged to donate online from April 23-25 at NFL.com/relief to support The Salvation Army. A text-to-donate option is also available.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has adopted service delivery methods to ensure that the immediate needs of Greater Green Bay’s most vulnerable populations are met:

1,000+ to-go meals served weekly

Average of 85 households per week receiving curbside food pantry distribution

Partnering with area schools and county organizations to provide food pantry distribution offsite

Childcare for essential workers

“The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is honored to be one of the charities selected for the 2020 Draft-A-Thon,” said Major Matt O’Neil, Greater Green Bay Area Coordinator. “As the full impact of this crisis is felt by the people of Greater Green Bay, The Salvation Army will continue to meet need in His name for anyone experiencing hardship, and we ask for continued public support to do so. Whether you cheer for the Packers from right here in Green Bay or from afar, we hope you will join our team of staff and volunteers in the Fight for Good.”

The Salvation Army is one of six national service organizations selected by the National Football League Foundation to benefit from the virtual fundraiser. The others are American Red Cross, CDC Foundation, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels and United Way.

The NFL draft starts Thursday, April 23, and runs through Saturday, April 25.

