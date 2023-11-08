GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday morning that the team will once again wear the 50s Classic Uniforms when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field.

According to a release from the team, the 50s Classic Uniform is said to be inspired by the Packers’ uniforms from 1950-1953 which marked just the second time wearing gold in team history.

The uniforms were all green with gold numbers and stripes. The pants were also all green with gold stripes and they were paired with green socks.

Team officials say that while the 1950s were not a particularly successful era for the Packers, it was an eventful decade off the field that started with the departure of team founder Curly Lambeau and ended with the beginning of the Vince Lombardi era.

Fans looking to purchase 50s Classic merchandise of their own, like jerseys, t-shirts, hats, and more, can do so by visiting the Packers Pro Shop either online or in person.

The Packers have an away game in week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers but will be wearing the 50s Classic Uniforms when they return to Lambeau Field in a week 11 matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, November 19.