Packers total 52 touchdowns, ‘Touchdown for Hunger’ program surpasses $100,000

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After scoring 52 touchdowns in their regular season so far, The Packers in partnership with Sargento Foods Inc., have raised over $100,000 in donations for hunger relief in Wisconsin.

According to the Packers, the program, ‘Touchdown for Hunger’ started in 2002 and involves Sargento Foods Inc. donating $2,000 toward statewide hunger relief for every touchdown scored in their regular season.

After Sunday night’s game, the Packers scored four touchdowns against the Detroit Lions, resulting in the Touchdown for Hunger program to surpass its $100,000 milestone for the first time in 18 years.

“The Green Bay community has been hit hard by the pandemic,” said Craig Robbins, executive director of Paul`s Pantry. “In a part of Wisconsin where hunger can be easy to hide, we continue to see the daily impact of COVID-19 on the people in need we serve. This tremendous support from Sargento along with the dynamic and exciting Packers offense will help us as we continue to serve those in need in our community.”

The contribution could continue to grow with three more regular-season games left to go. Packers officials add that running back Aaron Jones has also joined the program this year for the second straight year to raise awareness about the increased need to help families facing hunger.