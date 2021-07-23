Packers Training Camp to kick off with notable modifications

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Over the next month, fans and their families will be able to once again enjoy watching the Packers Training Camp while also participating in fun family-friendly activities, however, fans should note that as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, they should expect this year’s Packer’s Training Camp to look a bit different.

The Packers organization says that this year seating at Ray Nitschke Field will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and fans who attend practice in any designated seating areas or standing room areas near the field will have to verbally agree to COVID-19 health screening statements in order to enter the viewing area.

The Packers add that in order to ensure the safety of everyone, they will not be riding kids’ bikes and interacting with the kids directly, during the beloved American Family Insurance DreamDrive. However, the organization says many players will still continue biking to practice, allowing fans of all ages to line up along the bike path and cheer as the players ride past.

In addition, the Packers report that in collaboration with American Family Insurance, they will be debuting the DreamDrive From Home program, a community charity bike event where fans can register and pledge to complete a specific amount of miles at their favorite locations and at their own pace and convenience.

For every mile pledged and ridden, the organization says that American Family will donate $1 to We All Rise, a holistic resource center in Green Bay committed to supporting and uplifting the Black community through education, employment opportunities, secure housing, mental health services, and more.

To learn more about the Training Camp festivities and scheduling, click here.