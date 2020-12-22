Packers, WPS virtually honor Air Force member from California

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Operation Fan Mail has been going on since 2007, although virtual, it is still continuing this year.

The Green Bay Packers and WPS Health Solutions paid special tribute to U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Brianna Hubbard and her family in conjunction with Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Operation Fan Mail, the program that recognizes military families and veterans at each Packers home game, is continuing virtually to honor those who serve the country as the program marks its 14th season in 2020.

Hubbard, a native of Orland, Calif., has been serving in the U.S. Air Force for 11 years. She is currently on her third deployment in the Middle East, serving Operations Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel and Deliberate Resolve.

She has also deployed in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Resolute Support.

According to a release, Hubbard became a Packers fan when stationed in Minot, ND, in 2010, where she had friends who were fans, and fell in love with the team and fan base.

She has earned 21 awards and decorations, including three Air Force Commendation Medals, one Air Force Achievement Medal, two Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medals, and a Humanitarian Service Medal.

According to a release, the family will receive a $250 prize pack from WPS Health Solutions and the Packers, for being the honoree for Operation Fan Mail. A total of 135 families have been saluted during the past 12 seasons.

The Packers and WPS Health Solutions invite interested families, or friends of eligible families, to submit an essay, 500 words or less, on why a particular family should be saluted.

Families intended for recognition are those that have a member serving on active duty, or a member who is a veteran. The family member can be a spouse, mother, father, son, daughter or sibling.

For more information regarding Operation Fan Mail visit: packers.com/lambeau-field/operation-fan-mail.