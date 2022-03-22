GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The ‘Wisconsin Ukrainians’ organization is sending their fourth and largest truck load of supplies to Ukraine and for many of the volunteers it was an emotional experience.

Olga Daubs, a Ukraine native said, “My mom had a stroke just before war and that’s why she couldn’t go anywhere. She couldn’t evacuate.”

For Daubs packing supplies for Ukraine is not just another volunteer opportunity — it is the only way she can give back to her mother who is trapped in the war torn nation.

“There are volunteers up there that are risking their life to help people like my mom because they don’t have heat, water, electricity,” said Daubs. “And volunteer are bringing them medicine. Yesterday I found out one of those volunteers was killed.”

Daubs came up to Green Bay all the way from Madison, and nothing, not the gas prices or the hours spent in the car were going to stop her from giving back to her home country.

“It’s just gas prices. It’s nothing. People are left without houses,” Daubs. “Without anything to come back to and my parents are still in Kyiv so gas prices are nothing compared to that.”

The event brought in volunteers of all ages who really understood the gravity of the situation.

Juliana Cermeli, a young girl from Green Bay said, “Hopefully Russia doesn’t take over because I have a Grandma in Poland and they might be going after Poland next.”

Fox Valley Technical College donated this truck so the thousands of items donated by Wisconsinites can be packed up by volunteers and shipped to Ukraine.

“It feels incredible how much help and support we got,” said Daubs.

Juliana reminds everyone if she can come out and help at her age anyone can.

“There’s a lot of people who’s houses are getting burnt down and you should help,” said Juliana.

The group says this is their largest shipment to date.

If you want to support the cause you can learn more on the Wisconsin Ukrainians Facebook Page.