Pagels Ponderosa Dairy building catches on fire early Saturday morning

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Pagels Ponderosa Dairy’s methane digester building caught on fire early Saturday morning.

The dairy company announced on its Facebook page that at around 2 a.m., its digester that turns manure into energy bedding had caught on fire.

Pagels Ponderosa Dairy officials said that no persons or animals were injured during the incident.

Multiple community fire, police, and EMS teams are said to have quickly responded, along with many employees who offered to lend a hand.

The organization shared, “We are always amazed by our community’s willingness to serve one another. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!”