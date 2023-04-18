KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – While the Future Fox Cities Career Expo was happening over in Appleton, organizers at Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy Farm in Kewaunee held their own Ag Career Day.

The farm exploration experience was made available to all seventh- and eighth-grade students from five northeast Wisconsin school districts. The free event drew in just under 1,000 students from Algoma, Denmark, Kewaunee, Luxemburg-Casco, and Southern Door.

Ag Career Days highlighted a cross-section of potential career areas. The students received hands-on opportunities to learn about agronomy, cropping, horticulture, animals, animal nutrition, milk testing, cheese making, agriculture supportive services, the business of agriculture, and technology.

Local 5 News was able to speak to Jamie Witcpalek, Co-owner of Pagel’s Family Businesses, who talked about why she and her brothers welcomed students to the farm.

“So many students start their career paths earlier now,” said Witcpalek. “I think it’s very good to expose them to the opportunities because there is so much more than milking cows and driving tractors.”

Witcpalek continued on to say that she hopes students ask questions and find out about the different opportunities.

The event will go on tomorrow, April 19, 2023, as well.