Paine Art Center and Gardens hosts Mothers Day Celebration

OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) – Paine Art Center and Gardens will be welcoming in moms and their families for free on Sunday, May 6th. Families can enjoy a stroll among thousands of tulips and more blooms as the gardens come to life with the new season.

This will be the Paine Center’s first public event of this year. The staff says they are looking forward to celebrating with families for Mother’s Day.

No reservations are required. Guests will be admitted into the mansion in small groups. Face masks or coverings are required indoors, and social distancing is expected.

For more information, you can visit their website.