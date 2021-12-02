Paine Art Center in Oshkosh brings a classic Christmas story to life

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Nutcracker in the Castle is returning to the Paine Art Center for the 15th year in a row. Guests are receiving a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The castle has 89 Christmas trees and thousands of ornaments all over the Paine Mansion. The staff has decorated 15 rooms and the hallways for the annual Nutcracker showcase. This event is a main attraction, they spend months preparing and their garden staff transforms the mansion to a castle in three weeks.

Nutcracker in the Castle offers three different experiences. During the daytime, visitors can wander for a self-guided tour. In the evenings, they offer candlelight tours where the lights of the “castle” are dimmed and visitors can roam the castle with a candle. They also offered guided tours, which bring the scenes to life with live music, acting, and youth ballet performances by Valley Academy for the Arts.

The Paine Art Center also gives guests a chance to experience some sweet treats at the Sugar Plum Fairy’s Cupcake Café, located in the Conservatory.

The Paine Art Center also offers lots of activities inside of the castle. Guests can participate in scavenger hunts and even get a copy of the fairytale inside of their gift shop. For more information, you can visit their website.