Pair of concerts announced, music to return at newly-named Ford Park Live

OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) – Two concerts were announced, as the newly-named Ford Park Live will host its first concerts.

According to Danny Wimmer Presents, concerts will happen on June 26 and June 27. Chevelle will headline June 26’s concert and Halestorm will headline June 27’s concert.

Tickets will reportedly go on sale on Friday, April 30 at 10:00 a.m.

More information can be found on Ford Park Live’s website. On the website, it also mentions that more events will be announced. Danny Wimmer Presents recently took over the grounds with the intent of bringing live music back.

“DWP is thrilled to put down roots in Wisconsin with this investment in Ford Park Live. Our plans to create new, exciting events and festivals beginning in 2022 are already underway. In the meantime, we know how hungry the fans are for live music right now, so we’re also going to be announcing some special and safe Summer 2021 concerts in the coming weeks as well,” commented Joe Litvag, DWP’s President Of Live Events.

