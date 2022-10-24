HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years.

Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”

Not everyone is happy about the decision to tear down the playground. For some, it is a unique place that makes them feel nostalgic.

Howard native Serena Krumrey has been going to the park since she was a kid, and now, takes her daughter there. She says, “It’s a beautiful park, and I just think that if they’re going to try to do any renovations, it should be just to fix it up.”

There are also concerns about the new playground being disability-friendly.

Denmark resident Dom Burnette says, “Make it a little safer and just fix the wood. Make it safer for all the kids with disabilities.”

However, there are some people excited about the change.

Michaela Theys from Luxemburg takes both her children to the playground. She says, “I think it’d be good for the park considering it has been here since I was a kid, and I’m sure it could use the updates.”

Despite some not agreeing with the decision, Kriese says, “Our new playground will be different. It is change, but our goal is ‘Let’s make this the best playground for future generations.”

On October 26th from 3:00-5:00 p.m., the community is invited to vote on the new playground design at the Pamperin Park Dance Hall.