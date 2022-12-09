GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own.

Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for decades. As the community anticipates the new, rebuilt playground, they can bid on items from the existing one to put in their own backyard.

In a Facebook post by Brown County Parks, it states that ‘lots’ of the existing Pamperin Park playground are available for auction through the Wisconsin Surplus website.

Bidding is scheduled to close on December 14 at 12 p.m.

Items can be seen and bid on here.

Brown County administrators are hoping to begin tearing down the old wooden playground soon, while completion of the new structure is expected around May 2023.

Pamperin Park’s rebuilt playground is expected to be the largest in Brown County.