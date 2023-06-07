GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new playground set is now open at Pamperin Park just in time for summer.

Local 5 News was there when the ribbon was cut on Wednesday morning, and some very happy kids got the chance to be the first ones to play on it.

The new playground was made possible by a Brown County and Green Bay Packaging partnership. The new set replaces the old wooden playground that was more the 20 years old.

“The metal has a much longer lifespan than wood and less maintenance behind it,” Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese said. “It kind of got to that point, and then we involved the schools, we involved the community through open houses, and that leads us to the playground you see here today.”

Those with the county say this is now one of the largest playgrounds in the area. It took two semi-trucks to haul the new set from Oregon to Wisconsin.

Pamperin Park is open daily, starting at 8 a.m. until sunset.