GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have one of the richest team histories in the NFL. From head coach Lombardi to four Super Bowl rings, the Packers have a fan base that stretches around the world.

Miguel Remon is from Panama City and says his love runs deep for the green and gold.

“In the 90s in Panama, the Armed Forces of the United States were at the Panama Canal and they had a television channel that was channel 8. On Sundays, they would play NFL games, in the 90s the best player was Brett Favre, who won the Super Bowl and played well with the Packers; I was a kid, and I became a fan of the Packers. I watched the Packers games on their channel on Sundays,” explained Remon.

During the Packers 2022 season, Remon and others traveled more than 4,000 miles (about 6437.38 km) to support his favorite team.

“The last game of the playoffs, and it was said to be the last game for Aaron Rodgers, we had a group of Panamanians here in Panama, we have a group called Panama Packers. It is 40 Panamanians who are fans of the Packers, and we get together to watch the games. We decided we would travel to see the game against Detroit. It was a dream realized to sit in the bleachers of Lambeau Field and see with my own eyes what I had seen on television. To support the team and to feel the essence of being a fan of the Packers the cheeseheads,” stated Remon.

The Packers now have a new quarterback and hope to win their fifth Superbowl and Remon, a longtime Packers fan, has a special message for cheeseheads around the world.

“I want to say hi to all the Packers fans in the world and to the Latino community that supports the Packers. We are one nation, Packer’s Nation, from Panama to Green Bay, greetings to my friends in Wisconsin, Go Pack Go,” stated Remon.

Remon plans to attend more Packer games in the future and encourages other fans across the globe to travel to Green Bay, if they have not done so already.