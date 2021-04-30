GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pandemic inspired clay sculptures on display at The Art Garage in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – A moving and personal account of life during the Covid-19 Pandemic is told through art in a new exhibit at The Art Garage along Old Main Street.

“Eart, Water, Fire” is a solo exhibition by Hortonville artist Connie Greany.

It gives voice to her thoughts through clay.

Masks feature prominently in the exhibit and many of the pieces include inscriptions on the back that express the heart, passion, and sense of joy by the artist.

“Being masked is a whole new thing for me and they are my responses to that,” Greany told Local 5 News at the opening reception Thursday night. “For me, this is how I dealt with the isolation. When you read the back it says no friends, no fun but I still have joy in my heart.”

The exhibit is on display through May 30th.

The Art Garage is free and open to the public.

