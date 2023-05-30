GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While many David’s Bridal stores are closing because of bankruptcy, Green Bay’s location is staying open. However, that has not stopped brides from looking for other places to go.

Jessica Van Gorden, owner of Tie the Knot in Green Bay, has seen an increase in customers who have left David’s Bridal.

She says, “I think there’s a little bit of a sense of panic, urgency, just a lot of unknown going on. I’m not sure how the communication has been from them to their brides, but we’ve been getting a lot of questions.”

In talking to an employee of David’s Bridal in Green Bay, they say there has been a lot of confusion but assure customers their location is not in jeopardy. Nevertheless, Van Gorden says this will impact her business in the long run.

“With our off-the-rack location, we’re definitely going to see an influx of customers, and we’re going to have to bulk up on our inventory over there to be able to service more people, but that’s something we’re keeping an eye on,” Van Gorden says.

The David’s Bridal in Grand Chute is also currently open for business.