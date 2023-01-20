CADOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – The 29th annual, largest three-day rock music and camping event in the United States has announced its lineup that will rock western Wisconsin in July 2023, that features headliners Slipknot, Pantera, and Godsmack.

Rock Fest 2023 returns to Cadott for three days in July that is sure to get heads banging and pits moshing. Ice Cube, Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Mushroomhead, and Gwar will also shred the stage alongside 75+ bands over the course of the three-day music festival.

The metal legends Pantera will perform one of their first US shows after a 21-year hiatus on July 13 at Rock Fest.

Officials predict the event will be even bigger than last year’s record-breaking attendance, the largest in the event’s nearly 30-year history.

It was also the largest turnout in general for Rock Fest’s parent company, Chippewa Valley Music Festivals, beating out attendance of any year of its sister festival, Country Fest.

“We really focus on making each year better than the last,” said Festival Promoter, Wade Asher. “Fans can look forward to 20 national acts performing at Rock Fest for the first time. As always, we’re keeping busy in the offseason working to improve the fan experience in many ways, including both new and improved infrastructure for 2023.”

Lineups for Rock Fest include:

Thursday, July 13 Pantera Ice Cube In This Moment The Ghost Inside Jinjer Orianthi Suicide Silence

Friday, July 14 Slipknot Falling in Reverse Ice Nine Kills Asking Alexandria Wage War Mushroomhead Cherry Bombs

Saturday, July 15 Godsmack Papa Roach Highly Suspect Everclear Gwar Dorothy 10 Years



A ‘Bonus Bash’ that will take place on Wednesday, July 12, will be exclusive to three-day ticket holders and will feature Soul Asylum, Alien Ant Farm, Gemini Syndrome, and more.

Single Day General Admission and individual artist Pit Passes are on sale now. Three-day general admission is $149 and general camping for the entire weekend on one of the festival’s 7,500 campsites is $150.

For ticket details and camping info, click here.