Paper Valley Model Railroad Club in Kaukauna chugging along, welcoming new members

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – One group in Kaukauna is looking to keep their hobby chugging along.

The Paper Valley Model Railroad Club held an open house on Friday to encourage people to come aboard and join in on the fun hobby.

During the event, thousands of models of trains and equipment were on display to show off not only how fun model trains can be, but also to show the history of trains in the area.

“This is a 3-D art. One of the projects we got going to start this spring is we’re going remodel some of the areas in here. Some of this layout is 25 to 30 years old so we got some ideas going,” shared former Paper Valley Model Railroad Club President, Paul Hillmer.

The club’s open house ran from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., but club officials say they are open on Saturdays throughout the year.

Anyone who is looking to hop on the train can learn more information about the Paper Valley Railroad Club here.