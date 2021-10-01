Paperfest donates over $83K to local organizations, dates for Paperfest 2022 announced

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – A beloved Wisconsin festival is giving back to the community in more ways than one.

On Friday, Paperfest announced it has donated over $83,500 to 40 local organizations of which include Boy Scout troops, churches, fire departments, and high school groups.

“We can’t say thank you enough” says Dr. Matthew Boots, Paperfest Director. “Thank you to all of the sponsors that help keep Paperfest a free admission event; thank you to the volunteers that gave many hours to ensure the event’s success; thank you to the bands, carnival, balloon glow, food trucks, and vendors for providing amazing entertainment for the community; and most importantly, thank you to all of those in attendance for supporting Paperfest.”

In July, Paperfest held its 33rd annual celebration in Combined Locks featuring activities for the whole family including, live music, carnival rides, hot air balloon glow, fireworks display, and food trucks.

However, Paperfest’s contribution to the community extends well beyond the four-day festival.

Since its inception, Paperfest has donated nearly one million dollars to the community with no plans to stop giving back to those that continue to support it year after year.

The 34th annual Paperfest is scheduled for July 14 July 17, 2022, at Sunset Park in Kimberly.