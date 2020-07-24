FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Paperfest Rockin’ Drive-In Concerts kick off at Fox Cities Stadium

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Paperfest in its original form was just one of many summer events canceled by the coronavirus pandemic – but an adapted version of the show kicked off on Thursday.

The three-night Paperfest Rockin’ Drive-In Concerts run through Saturday at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

The socially-distanced event is being held in the parking lot of the stadium to allow attendees to enjoy the show from their vehicles or lawn chairs.

Organizers say it was important for them to get creative, especially with so many charitable events canceled this summer.

“We’re really excited to have this event, to bring it for the community, because it’s all about the community with Paperfest, all the funds raised go back into the community through local nonprofit organizations, and right now, nonprofits are hurting bad,” Matthew Boots, Paperfest Marketing Director tells WFRV Local 5.

Tickets for the event are available at the gate and online.

