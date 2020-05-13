1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Parade held for Appleton 6-year-old finishing radiation therapy

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Family, friends, and community members came out to support one special kid in Appleton on Tuesday.

Six-year-old Jayce Vallier had surgery for her cancer in February and Tuesday was her last radiation treatment. In honor of the momentus day, a parade drove by her house with signs and cheers of support.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

“I wanted her to see all the people reaching out to us over the past couple months,” Jaycee’s dad, Curtis, told WFRV Local 5. “Showing that they care about her and they love her and this was the best way to do it.”

The Vallier family also received some amazing news on Tuesday – Jaycee is in remission and will not need chemotherapy.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More