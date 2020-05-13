Parade held for Appleton 6-year-old finishing radiation therapy

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Family, friends, and community members came out to support one special kid in Appleton on Tuesday.

Six-year-old Jayce Vallier had surgery for her cancer in February and Tuesday was her last radiation treatment. In honor of the momentus day, a parade drove by her house with signs and cheers of support.

“I wanted her to see all the people reaching out to us over the past couple months,” Jaycee’s dad, Curtis, told WFRV Local 5. “Showing that they care about her and they love her and this was the best way to do it.”

The Vallier family also received some amazing news on Tuesday – Jaycee is in remission and will not need chemotherapy.

