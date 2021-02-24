Parallel 44 hosting Vineyard Walks with the Winemaker throughout the winter season

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One local business is helping its fellow Wisconsinites beat the mid-winter blues.

Parallel 44 Vineyard and Winery will be hosting ‘Vineyard Walks with the Winemaker’ every Saturday as a way to make up for their postponed Frozen Tundra Wine Fest. It’s the perfect way to discover something new and get some exercise!

Visitors can learn about grape growing in the state of Wisconsin and, maybe, taste some of the home grown wine along the way. This is an outdoor event, so be sure to dress warm and wear waterproof winter boots. Sign up and prepay are part of the event, as groups are being kept small and safe. No cancellations or refunds are allowed. Tours will be held regardless of weather conditions.

“With the tours we walk out and go to the actual locations in the vineyard, where we are sampling the grapes that actually made that wine,” says Steve Johnson, co-owner of Parallel 44 Vineyard & Winery. “So, a lot of the way we show people how to prune the vines even in the dead of winter like this. We talk about the ice wine which produces very cold temperatures like this.”

Price per person is $19.99 which includes 5 wine samples (including ice wine), a 45 minute walk with Steve, a glass of wine of your choice and a $20 off coupon on 6 or more bottles to use the day of the walk. Guests must be 21 or older to participate.

You can find more information on the vineyard’s Facebook page.