Parallel 44 Vineyard & Winery hosting annual ‘Harvest Fest’ this Saturday

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re looking for some fall fun this weekend- and want to sip on some award-winning wine while doing so- then this is the event for you.

Parallel 44 will be hosting their annual ‘Harvest Fest’ this Saturday, celebrating wine and fall. The winemakers will be playing host with live music, wine tastings and even tours of their 10-acre vineyard. This event always draws in a decent crowd and in observance of recent health guidelines, there will be appropriate safety measures being taken.

Fall marks a special time not only for the Kewaunee winemakers, but winemakers worldwide as it marks the harvest season. Plenty of grapes will be picked and ready to begin their process of being turned into wine.

“We work all year in the vineyard to produce the best possible crop to get the best possible wine,” says Steve Johnson, Owner of Parallel 44 Vineyard & Winery. “It’s really a culmination of the year’s efforts and it’s really a way to celebrate, kind of, the upcoming vintage and some of the prior vintages that we’ve produced. It’s really reflective of the heart and soul that goes into this place.”

Harvest Fest will be taking palce this Saturday from noon until six right here at Parallel 44 Vineyard. They’re located off Sleepy Hollow road in Kewaunee.

You can find more information online right here as well as on their Facebook page.