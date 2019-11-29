Parallel/Door 44 hosting ‘Christmas at the Winery’

KEWAUNEE & STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Snow is on the ground, Thanksgiving is behind us, and now’s the time to get into the Christmas spirit!

Parallel 44 and Door 44 are hosting “Christmas at the Winery” on several days leading up to the 25th. It’s your chance to sip on award-winning local wines, sample gourmet foods, enjoy live music, take a carriage ride (Parallel 44 only), relax by the outside fire and enjoy time with friends and family!

You’ll also be able to build your own gift boxes and enjoy special discounts.

Check it out for yourself on November 29th, 30th and December 1st. You can also head there on December 6th, 7th and 8th. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all dates.