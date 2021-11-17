Parents file lawsuit against WI school district over allowing 12-year-old girl to change name to boy’s name

(WFRV) – A pair of Wisconsin parents are suing a school district over its policy allowing minor students to change their name and gender pronouns at school without consent.

According to the Wisconsin Institute for Law (WILL) and Liberty and Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), two sets of Wisconsin parents have filed a lawsuit against the Kettle Moraine School District. The lawsuit is challenging the school district’s policy that allows minor students to change their name and gender pronouns at school without parental consent.

One of the couples reportedly had to withdraw their 12-year-old daughter to ‘protect her mental health and preserve their parental role.’ The other couple in the lawsuit joined to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen to their children.

The argument is that the district’s policy violated their constitutionally protected parental rights.

“The parents in this case know and love their daughter and are doing their best to get her the expert care she needs in her battle with anxiety and depression. We are asking the court to respect the serious concerns of these parents by ensuring Kettle Moraine School District swiftly changes its policy that is undermining parents and harming children,” said ADF Senior Counsel Kate Anderson, director of the ADF Center for Parental Rights.

Officials say that attorneys wrote a letter to the school district expressing the concerns of their clients and asking it to change its policy. The district reportedly did not respond, which resulted in the parents filing the lawsuit.

Kettle Moraine School District did not provide any information regarding the lawsuit.