Parents rally because Manitowoc’s ‘return to blended learning’ comes with a catch

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) Another school district is protesting to get their kids back in school and Manitowoc parents say ‘virtual learning must go’.

Krissy Koenig says her kids are “struggling and as parents it’s our jobs to do what best for our kids and fighting for their education is my top priority right now.”

Krissy along with other Manitowoc parents rallied Saturday because they say the school board’s newly revised gating criteria is still unrealistic.

The school board approved criteria to allow students to return to blended learning but what parents aren’t happy about is that the return to blended learning comes with one key condition.

In a letter sent to parents, the board says that the community COVID-19 rate must return to mid-September levels.

According to the DHS website, since the pandemic began, on September 15 there were 898 positive COVID-19 cases in Manitowoc on December 17th there were roughly 5700 positive COVID-19 cases.

So this condition leaves parents with slim hopes of any students going back to school.

Parent, Lisa Krueger says, “We need to figure out something to help our kids because so many of them are struggling and failing in this virtual model and they need help desperately.”

Parents of kids with special needs came out because they say the school board’s phased reopening is confusing.

Jonathan Krueger says, “The board said there was going to be nine criteria; one of the criteria was given at the fifty percent but the other eight we don’t know.”

Jonathan has two special needs kids and says the schools are contradicting the board’s letter.

Krueger says, “We asked if he would qualify under the fifty percent special needs time and they only came up with 17 percent.”

John’s wife Lisa Krueger says, “It makes me really nervous that the kids aren’t going to be going back at all anytime soon.”

Koenig says, “We want nothing more than to have our kids back in school. We just want the option.”

Manitowoc Public Schools Superintendent Mark Holzman provided Local Five with the following response: