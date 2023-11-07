WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The departure of Craig Counsell to National League Central rival Chicago Cubs has the community feeling betrayed, and vandals took to his park in Whitefish Bay to spray graffiti on his sign.

At around 2:00 a.m., authorities found Craig Counsell Park, home of the Whitefish Bay Little League’s sign sprayed with vulgarity over Counsell’s name.

Counsell will earn over $40 million over the next five years with Chicago, a bitter rival of the Milwaukee Brewers. Counsell had previously been the longest-tenured manager in Brewers history, earning 707 wins with the Brew Crew.

Counsell grew up in Whitefish Bay, making him a hometown hero, but as the saying goes, you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain, a quote that Brewers owner Mark Attanasio echoed.

“We’ve lost Craig, but I’ve reflected on this,” stated Attanasio in a Zoom. “Craig has lost us and lost our community.”

The Brewers have yet to hire a new manager, but one thing is for certain with Craig Counsell, and that is that fans are certainly not happy with his decision to leave for the Cubs.

As for the graffiti at Craig Counsell Park in Whitefish Bay, those responsible for the crime have not been located at this time.