MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha family had quite a surprise one afternoon at their home, prompting a call to a park officer.

Patrick Nelson shared a video with WFRV Local 5 showing a fawn that had fallen into the window well outside their home.

It was frantically trying to find a way out when High Cliff Park Officer Annette Swanek jumped into the window well and helped it escape.

