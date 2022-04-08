Park vandalized in Manitowoc County, authorities looking for info

VALDERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are trying to find who is responsible for doing graffiti and trying to start a fire at a park in Valders.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook about recent acts of vandalism at Memorial Park in Valders. The damage reportedly includes graffiti and trying to start a fire.

The incident reportedly happened within the last 24 hours. Authorities are asking residents to call law enforcement if they see anyone acting suspiciously or in a location after hours.

Photo courtesy of the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 920-683-4201. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.