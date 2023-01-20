SUSSEX, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in southeastern Wisconsin barricaded himself in his home after he allegedly shot at vehicles in a parking lot and then fled from law enforcement, causing nearby schools to go into lockdown.

Both the Hartland Police Department and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department released reports of the incident that began around 2:25 p.m. on January 19.

When officers arrived at the business on Richard Road, the suspect reportedly fled the area in a vehicle. A Waukesha County Deputy located the vehicle shortly after in the Village of Sussex, leading to a pursuit.

Authorities say the vehicle turned into a condo complex on Water Tower Court, where the suspect escaped into his residence.

During the pursuit, a lockdown was initiated for Hamilton High School, Templeton Middle School, Silver Spring Intermediate School, Willow Springs Elementary School, and Woodside Elementary School. A shelter-in-place message was also sent out to residents in the area.

Once the 37-year-old suspect barricaded himself, a notification was sent out that the suspect was no longer in the area. Schools were released from the lockdown at roughly 4:55 p.m.

The release states that at 4:25 p.m., the man was taken into custody without further incident.

The following charges will be forwarded to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office:

Two counts of First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with Use of a Dangerous Weapon Class F Felony

Two counts of Criminal Damage to Property Class I Felony



We thank the public as well as school staff for being able to deal with the inconvenience this caused at the end of the school day. Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department

The incident remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.